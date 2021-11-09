Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $957,174.86 and $10,514.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars.

