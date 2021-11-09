U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

