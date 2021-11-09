Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00024515 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00243173 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

