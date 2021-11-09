UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of NCR worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NCR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in NCR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in NCR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

