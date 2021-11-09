UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

