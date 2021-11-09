UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,312 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.