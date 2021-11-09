UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,763 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.