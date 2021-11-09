UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

