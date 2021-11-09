UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €120.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €87.30 ($102.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.66 and its 200-day moving average is €89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €45.63 ($53.68) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

