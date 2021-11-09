UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $59.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.88 on Monday. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

