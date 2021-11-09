UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 400 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $48.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

