Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.11 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.30 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

