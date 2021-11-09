UniMex Network Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $45,324.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

