Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $5.78 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $24.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

UNP traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,237. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.