Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Sells $223,700.00 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 10,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after acquiring an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,597,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

