United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.02 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $203,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

