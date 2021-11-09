United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 484.08% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 904.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 625,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 582,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

