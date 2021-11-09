United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $11.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $202.09 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,466 shares of company stock worth $7,677,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

