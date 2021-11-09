UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $465.76. The firm has a market cap of $436.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

