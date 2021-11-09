Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Acquires A$1,016,143.91 in Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) insider Craig Coleman bought 1,378,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$1,016,143.91 ($725,817.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Universal Biosensors

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It offers SENTIA Wine Analyzer to test Free Sulphur Dioxide; prothrombin time international normalized ratio coagulation test strips; Sentia Free Sulphite test strips; and coagulation testing and calibration services, as well as distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer.

