Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 441,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Upland Software by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 88,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. 1,447,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,297. The stock has a market cap of $784.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

