Uquid Coin (UQC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.19 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $202.60 million and $9.19 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.26 or 0.00029738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00225833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.