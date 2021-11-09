Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.75% of Uranium Energy worth $29,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.22.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.