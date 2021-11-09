US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

USFD stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

