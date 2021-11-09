USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005101 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007443 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

