Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

