Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Utz Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $282,897.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

