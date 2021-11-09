Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.59). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,862. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $254.19 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.02 and a 200 day moving average of $320.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

