Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

