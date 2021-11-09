Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,090. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 507,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.