Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 214,357 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

