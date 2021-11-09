Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,725,057 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 43.91% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of AHT opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.