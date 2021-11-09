Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 117,694 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $7,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OEC. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.