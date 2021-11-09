Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 49,526 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $7,810,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.