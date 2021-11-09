Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $451.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $314.58 and a fifty-two week high of $452.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

