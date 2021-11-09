Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,023 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. 31,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

