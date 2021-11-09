Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.34

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.34 and last traded at $149.51, with a volume of 226260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 187,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.