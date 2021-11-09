Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,324 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,463. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

