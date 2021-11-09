Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

