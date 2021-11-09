Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTWRF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

