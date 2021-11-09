Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,254 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $40,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

