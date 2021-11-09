VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

