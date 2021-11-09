Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEC stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.35. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

