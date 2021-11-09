Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.04 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Velas has a total market cap of $713.91 million and $23.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 44.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

