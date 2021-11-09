Velo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.51 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $83.56 million and $4.51 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00076547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,618.88 or 1.00031580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.40 or 0.07080410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.