VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. LDH Growth Corp I comprises approximately 6.6% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $126,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

NASDAQ:LDHAU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,014. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

