Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

