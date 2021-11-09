ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $65.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

