Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 140,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

