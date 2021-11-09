Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

